Zee Nxumalo: ‘My glow is my confidence, my music and the woman I’m becoming’

Zee Nxumalo is stepping into a new chapter, and this time, her glow is about more than what meets the eye.

The rising music star has been unveiled as the new face of NIVEA Luminous630 Skin Glow, a partnership she describes as a special milestone in her journey as an artist and young woman.

Speaking to Sunday World, Nxumalo says the partnership came at the right time as she continues to grow in confidence and discover different sides of herself.

“It was such a special moment for me. NIVEA is a brand that so many of us have grown up knowing, so to become the new face of NIVEA Luminous630 Skin Glow feels huge,” she says.

For Nxumalo, however, the campaign is about more than skincare.

“Glow is a feeling,” she shared.

“It’s that confidence you have when you know who you are, you’re proud of what you’re becoming and you’re doing something that makes you happy.”

Music is a major part of that feeling for the star, who says being able to express herself and connect with people through her craft contributes to her sense of fulfilment.

READ: Why Zee Nxumalo is South Africa’s most-streamed female artist

Her understanding of confidence has also changed as her career has grown.

Nxumalo told Sunday World that her confidence is no longer simply about looking good or feeling good on a particular day.

“It’s also about trusting myself, knowing what I bring and being proud of the career I’m building,” she says.

She adds that confidence does not mean never experiencing self-doubt.

“It’s choosing to step into the moment even when you’re nervous and saying, ‘I can do this.’”

But with greater visibility comes greater scrutiny, particularly for a young woman navigating social media and the entertainment industry.

Nxumalo admits that the pressure to look perfect exists, but she has learned not to let public opinion determine her self-worth.

“I’m Zee before I’m the artist people see on stage or online.” She says she would rather feel comfortable in herself than chase someone else’s definition of beauty.

Her skincare routine has also become an important part of preparing for life in the spotlight. With travelling, rehearsals, photoshoots and performances keeping her busy, Nxumalo says her skincare routine gives her a moment to reset before facing the day.

She calls it her ‘Glow Check’, the final moment where she looks at herself, feels good and mentally prepares to step out.

“Whether it’s a massive stage or a photoshoot, I like going into it feeling like the best version of myself,” she tells Sunday World.

One skincare lesson she wishes she had learned earlier is the importance of SPF.

“When I was younger, I thought sunscreen was something you only needed when you were going to be outside in the sun all day,” she says.

She now considers sun protection an essential part of consistently taking care of her skin, stressing that her skin is the foundation of her overall look.

“Your skin is really the ultimate outfit,” she says, adding that skincare has become an important part of getting ready.

Despite being known for her glamorous performances and striking looks, Nxumalo says she enjoys both full glam and embracing her natural appearance.

For her, the two do not have to compete.

“Good glam should add to your confidence, not be the reason you have confidence,” she says.

Being in the public eye has also taught her not to place too much importance on what people say about her appearance.

“People comment on your hair, your body, your clothes, your skin, everything,” she says, further remarking that she has learned to remind herself that she is much more than a photograph or a comment online.

“My talent, my heart, the people I love and what I’m building with my career will always mean more to me than somebody’s opinion of how I look.”

READ: Why body care is becoming the next big beauty trend

And there is plenty keeping her motivated.

Nxumalo describes herself as being in an exciting season of her life, with new collaborations and opportunities opening doors she once only dreamed about.

Becoming the new face of NIVEA Luminous630 Skin Glow is one of those moments.

“I’m enjoying this moment, but I’m also hungry for what’s next because I feel like I’m only getting started,” she told Sunday World.

The star also hopes her journey inspires young women to pursue their ambitions without feeling pressured to become somebody else.

“You can work hard, be ambitious, express yourself and still be completely yourself.”

For Nxumalo, expanding into beauty and fashion is not about abandoning music but about allowing herself to explore the different sides of her identity.

“I don’t want to put limits on what I can become,” she says.

And if she could give her younger self one piece of advice, it would be to stop comparing herself to others.

“Trust yourself, look after yourself and know that what makes you different can actually become your strength,” she says.

Ultimately, “My Glow, My Way” is deeply personal for Nxumalo.

“My glow is my confidence, my music, my journey, my skin and the woman I’m becoming.”

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