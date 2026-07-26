‘The pain never left me’- Radio exec breaks silence on alleged harassment by Kaya FM boss

For three decades, Tsholofelo Lethoko moved through South Africa’s media and advertising corridors with quiet determination, building a name among some of the country’s biggest agencies, broadcasters and media owners.

But behind a successful career spanning Saatchi & Saatchi, Network BBDO, Classic FM, the SABC, MediaMark, United Stations, Primedia Broadcasting and Hot1027 FM, Lethoko says she has carried the trauma of alleged workplace sexual harassment for more than a decade.

She says her trauma was triggered recently when she learnt that the man at whose hands she allegedly suffered harassment, Greg Maloka, was making a return to Kaya 959, the Gauteng-based regional radio station he left six years ago under a cloud of sexual misconduct allegations.

In June, United Stations announced Maloka’s appointment as executive commercial partner.

Lethoko says the silence that once protected her peace has become impossible to maintain.

“The fact that Greg has the audacity to come back to the scene of the crime like nothing happened and that Kaya FM and United Stations management and the board are celebrating his return, when they know there are victims, is what made me speak out,” Lethoko told Sunday World.

Lethoko, who worked as a brand specialist on the Kaya FM account while employed by United Stations, said her decision to speak was not driven only by what she says happened to her.

It was also shaped by the young women who continue to enter the industry with hope, ambition and trust.

“I have a daughter and nieces, and I know many young women joining this industry who look to more experienced women like me for guidance. Speaking up about my ordeal will hopefully shield them from what I went through,” she said.

She alleges the harassment began shortly after she joined United Stations in 2011.

What first appeared as unsolicited compliments, she said, became increasingly uncomfortable, escalating to inappropriate hugs, whispers in her ear and repeated advances she did not welcome.

Lethoko also described a workplace atmosphere that, in her view, was steeped in fear and favouritism, where people were careful with their words and hesitant to challenge those in power.

Among the incidents she recalls is an industry trip to Durban, where she alleges Maloka phoned her hotel room late at night and asked if he could come over.

Anticipating the call, she said she had already asked a female colleague to be in the room with her.

The colleague listened on speakerphone as Lethoko declined the request.

In another incident, she alleges that during a meeting in Maloka’s office, after she had pleaded with him to stop pursuing her, he rubbed his leg against hers and suggested they could keep an affair between them secret.

“I felt sick to my stomach, violated and disrespected,” Lethoko said.

She reported the alleged conduct to her line manager and to United Stations’ managing director but believes her complaints were not treated with the seriousness they deserved.

Eventually, she said, she turned to senior industry figures she trusted, and their intervention brought the alleged harassment to an end.

Although she continued to build a successful career, Lethoko said the experience followed her long after the incidents had stopped.

“It affected me mentally and emotionally. I eventually left because I had to prioritise my wellbeing.”

Her account comes six years after an independent investigation into allegations at Kaya FM concluded that allegations of sexual harassment involving at least six women had been substantiated.

The report also found that allegations of professional discrimination against women who rejected sexual advances were substantiated.

For Lethoko, speaking out now is also about warning institutions that silence does not erase harm and reminding those who suffer in workplaces that they should not have to carry their pain alone.

“It is important that anyone experiencing gender-based violence in the workplace knows they are not alone. Companies also need to realise the responsibility they have to protect employees.”

In response, Kaya 959 told Sunday World: “The station does not comment on commercial arrangements or untested allegations involving specific individuals.”

Acting managing executive Dave Tiltmann said: “Kaya 959 takes the safety, dignity and wellbeing of its employees seriously.

“Where concerns are raised, they are dealt with through the appropriate internal channels and in line with our policies and applicable law.

“We remain committed to maintaining a professional, respectful and safe working environment for all staff, partners and stakeholders.”

Sunday World sent detailed questions to Maloka regarding Lethoko’s allegations and the findings of the 2020 investigation.

He had not responded by the time of going to print.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter