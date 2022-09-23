Magashule asbestos tender fraud case postponed to January

Carl Niehaus, a staunch supporter of former Free State premier Ace Magashule, is concerned that the delays in the asbestos case hinder the suspended ANC secretary-general’s plans to take part in the party’s 55th national elective conference.

Niehaus said the delays are “prejudiced” against Magashule and are “entirely unacceptable”.

“It is unconscionable that the 55th national conference of the ANC can proceed without the democratically elected SG [secretary-general] of the ANC present and fully participating. Throughout the length and breadth of our country, the ANC branches must intervene,” said Niehaus.

Magashule appeared briefly at the Bloemfontein High Court on Friday for pre-trial in the R225-million asbestos removal tender fraud case.

Earlier in the year, the pre-trial was postponed in June pending the finalisation of Magashule’s application for leave to appeal judgment that toppled his bid to have charges against him dropped.

Magashule, who is out on R200 000 bail, faces 21 charges of fraud and corruption related to the asbestos removal tender fraud that occurred during his tenure as the premier of Free State. He is accused alongside 10 others, as well as five companies.

The case will resume on January 20 2023.

