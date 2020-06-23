Kaizer Chiefs Players test positive for COVID-19

Two Kaizer Chiefs players have tested positive for COVID-19, amid preparations to restart the Premier Soccer League season.

The club announced today that it had conducted tests on all players, club officials and members of the technical team, and revealed the results for two of its players came back positive from the laboratory.

“A total of 70 individuals, including players, members of the technical team and other club officials were tested for COVID-19 in preparation for the restart of the 2019/20 season. At the time of doing these tests, players and officials were screened and monitored by healthcare workers and team doctors. None of the people tested showed any signs or symptoms of COVID-19.

All the players and officials were given different timeslots and did not come into contact with each other,” reads the club’s statement.

The club said the affected players will be in self-isolation for the stipulated period of 14 days.

“They will be retested after the isolation period as required. If their tests come back negative, they will then be able to rejoin the team. Kaizer Chiefs’ medical team and management are working around the clock to provide the necessary support to the affected individuals and ensure they follow the guidelines,” said the club.

Two other players at another PSL team, Stellenbosch FC, have also tested positive for COVID-19.

Orlando Pirates player Ben Motshwari has also tested positive for coronavirus but has since recovered.

Author



Aubrey Mothombeni