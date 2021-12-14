REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Covid-19

Scandal actor Fana Mokoena survives Covid-19 infection

By Coceka Magubeni
Actor Fana Mokoena// Image: Instagram

Johannesburg- South African veteran actor and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member Fana Mokoena has revealed that he has survived a Covid-19 infection.

The eTV Scandal! lead actor took to the Twitter streets to let his followers know that he contracted the new Covid-19 variant called Omicron and that his Doctors said he survived the infection because he is vaccinated.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fana L. Mokoena (@fanamokoena)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fana L. Mokoena (@fanamokoena)

Tweeps voiced their comments about vaccines under his tweet:

To read the latest Covid-19 related news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes