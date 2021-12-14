Scandal actor Fana Mokoena survives Covid-19 infection

Johannesburg- South African veteran actor and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member Fana Mokoena has revealed that he has survived a Covid-19 infection.
The eTV Scandal! lead actor took to the Twitter streets to let his followers know that he contracted the new Covid-19 variant called Omicron and that his Doctors said he survived the infection because he is vaccinated.
I’ve survived my first COVID19 infection. Just a slight cough and nothing else. Doctors say two things helped me.
1. Omicron is not severe
2. I’ve vaccinated
My infection was easy going. Almost without symptoms. I wish it would go the same for everyone else. Salute
— Fana L. Mokoena (@fanamokoena) December 13, 2021
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Tweeps voiced their comments about vaccines under his tweet:
I'm still in isolation feeling better today, last week was hectic especially with the breathing
— Seebo (@Lorrain33339261) December 13, 2021
The doctors say so. So disagree with them
— Fana L. Mokoena (@fanamokoena) December 13, 2021
He was fully vaccinated by July? If you don’t mind me asking, how old was your brother and did he have any underlying conditions?
— #TheNativeQuestion✊🏾🇿🇦 (@RhadiOmhle) December 13, 2021
Please vaccinate. If you die without being vaccinated it will not be your time. Only the vaccinated when they ultimately die is because it is their time.
— Tman (@Tman_89) December 13, 2021
To read the latest Covid-19 related news from Sunday World, click here.
Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.