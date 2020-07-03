Somizi’s court date postponed

Metro Fm radio presenter and Idols judge, Somizi Mhlongo Motaung, was expected to appear at the Randburg Magistrate Court today, following a complaint laid against him, in April, by the Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

The matter was postponed to July 23.

In April the radio personality claimed to have been told by Mbalula that the national lockdown would be extended.

He later revoked the statement saying it was a ‘bad joke.’

Mbalula, who is also Mhlongo’s friend, immediately opened a case against him and was subsequently arrested after handing himself over to the police.

He was released on bail of R1500.

Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority Spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed that the matter had been postponed for further investigation and outcome of representations submitted to the NPA by his legal team.

“He didn’t appear in court in person. As per procedure, a warrant was issued but stayed till his next court date,” she said.

Nokuthula Zwane