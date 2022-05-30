High court allows Netflix’s Ten10 to film Senzo Meyiwa’s trial

The high court in Pretoria on Monday ruled that Ten10 Films, which produced the documentary Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star for Netflix, can continue filming the former Bafana Bafana star Senzo Meyiwa’s murder trial.

This after advocate Malesela Teffo, the legal representative of four of the five men accused of Meyiwa’s murder, raised concerns about the presence of the production company in the courtroom.

Earlier in the day, Teffo opposed Ten10 Film’s presence, stating that the production company does not care about informing the public and is only interested in making money. He argued that Netflix documentaries sowed seeds of suspicion against some people.

“Ten10 Films/Netflix are benefitting from the death of Senzo Meyiwa. They are exposing our witnesses to intimidation. It has never happened in the history of our country that a documentary is filmed even before the court proceedings have started,” said Teffo, adding that there was a difference between a media house and a production company.

But advocate Ben Winks, the legal representative for Ten10 Films, argued that the mainstream media is also in business, adding that the production company’s application to be part of the proceedings was approved by the court registrar.

Winks denied allegations that the production company had interfered with witnesses set to give evidence in the trial.

“Documentary makers are media houses. My client is not relying on the general permission of other media houses. My client submitted an application to the registrar, and it was approved,” said Winks.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela agreed that the application was approved but then revealed that it was approved because the registrar was under the impression that Ten10 Films is a media house.

He found that Teffo and the state presented no facts nor evidence sufficient to recuse Ten10 Films.

Maumela said: “As I sit here, the only information I have is from the bar, from advocate Teffo that Neflix is not a media house. I don’t have any evidence to order anybody out of the court.

“My final ruling is that the court is not ordering anybody out from participating in the proceedings of this case.”

Meyiwa was gunned down at the residence of his then-girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg on October 26 2014. The trial continues on Tuesday.

