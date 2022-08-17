Detective nurses stab wounds inflicted by his ‘rape’ victim

A 17-year-old girl from East London in the Eastern Cape stabbed a police detective after he allegedly raped her in his office a day before National Women’s Day.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) said in a statement on Tuesday that the girl had gone to the Kei Mouth police station to open a case against her abusive boyfriend only to be sexually violated by a 45-year-old police detective.

“The police detective allegedly went to fetch her from her home [back] to the [police] station to attend to her complaint,” said IPID in a statement.

“On their way to the station, the accused officer told the victim that he wanted to have a relationship with her, but the victim turned down the officer’s request.”

Sunday World understands that when the duo arrived at the police station, they went to the detective’s office where he allegedly started kissing her before he forcefully penetrated the teenager from the back.

“It is alleged that the victim bit the suspect on his left shoulder as he was raping her. She [also] managed to pick up a bottle and hit the suspect on his head until the bottle broke. She then took a piece of the broken bottle and stabbed the police detective on his shoulder.”

IPID shared that the victim managed to escape and sought refuge at the community service centre within the vicinity of the police station, where she reported the matter to on-duty police officers.

A case of rape was opened and the investigations are under way.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author