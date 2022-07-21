Former Gauteng government official out on bail for fraud

Former human settlements official in Gauteng Margaret Ann Diedricks was on Wednesday arrested at her home in Alberton for fraud linked to the controversial asbestos scandal in the Free State.

Diedricks appeared at the Bloemfontein High Court on Thursday and was released on R100 000 bail.

The Hawks’ spokesperson in the Free State, Christopher Singo, said Diedricks allegedly participated in the R255-million asbestos project and is alleged to have received a bribe of R7-million from Edwin Sodi, one of the accused in the case.

Diedricks has been ordered to return to court on September 23 to join 12 other accused including suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, former Mangaung mayor Olly Mlamleli, and businessman Sodi.

“It is alleged that during the period of 2014 and 2017, an irregular contract was awarded to a service provider for the eradication of asbestos roofs by the department of human settlements in the Free State,” said Singo.

“The suspect, who was the acting HOD [head of department] of the department of human settlements in Gauteng, also authorised the same service provider irregularly in Gauteng. She then fraudulently received an amount of more than R7-million from the service provider.”

Singo said the arrest of Diedricks arose from an investigation by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team. “Twelve other accused including five companies have already been arrested regarding the asbestos case.”

