Home Affairs officials in court over fake passports for Pakistani nationals

Two Home Affairs officials and a civilian have appeared in court over allegations that they helped about 10 Pakistani nationals obtain South African passports using the credentials of legitimate South African citizens.
Larrick Tirick Steward, 23, Kamohelo Gordon Sebatane, 45, and Thabiso Meshark Seutlwadi, 44, appeared briefly before the Bothaville Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday following their arrests between Monday and Tuesday.
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The trio face charges of fraud, corruption, contravention of the Identification Act and contravention of the Immigration Act.
The Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team began probing the matter after receiving a complaint from the Department of Home Affairs in November 2022.
Hawks spokesperson in the Free State, Warrant Officer Fikiswa Matoti, said the investigation centres on allegations that, between January and March 2022, two Home Affairs administration clerks based in Bothaville assisted about 10 Pakistani nationals with passport applications using the credentials of South African citizens.
“The passports were allegedly issued with the photographs of the Pakistani applicants, despite the identity details allegedly belonging to South Africans,” said Matoti.
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Alleged payments for fraudulent applications
She further stated that the Home Affairs officials had allegedly received R10 000 in gratification from the Pakistani nationals in exchange for facilitating the applications.
According to the Hawks, the investigation resulted in warrants of arrest being obtained and authorised by the Bothaville Magistrate’s Court.
“The arrests were subsequently carried out, with the three accused now facing prosecution over their alleged roles in the scheme.
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Court process and next appearance
The Hawks have not disclosed whether the Pakistani nationals allegedly linked to the applications have been charged or whether further arrests are expected.
The three accused were released on free bail following their court appearance.
They are due back in court on January 20 next year when they will make their first appearance before the Regional Court.
- Two Home Affairs officials and a civilian were arrested for allegedly helping about 10 Pakistani nationals obtain South African passports using the identities of legitimate South African citizens.
- The accused are Larrick Tirick Steward, 23, Kamohelo Gordon Sebatane, 45, and Thabiso Meshark Seutlwadi, 44, who appeared in Bothaville Magistrate’s Court facing charges of fraud, corruption, and contraventions of the Identification Act and Immigration Act.
- The Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team began probing the case in November 2022 after a complaint from the Department of Home Affairs, focusing on alleged activities between January and March 2022.
- The two Home Affairs clerks allegedly received R10,000 in gratification from the Pakistani nationals to facilitate fraudulent passport applications.
- The accused were released on free bail and are scheduled to make their first Regional Court appearance on January 20 next year.