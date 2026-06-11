Home Affairs declares over 500 illegal Nigerians undesirable

The Department of Home Affairs has, in a statement, confirmed that 586 Nigerian nationals found to be residing in South Africa illegally have been declared undesirable persons and will be barred from re-entering the country for a period of five years.

According to the statement issued on Thursday, the affected individuals were processed for repatriation after authorities determined that they were in the Republic without valid documentation authorising their stay.

Declaration of undesirability

Home Affairs said the declaration of undesirability is made in terms of the Immigration Act and automatically prohibits the individuals from returning to South Africa for five years.

“The Department of Home Affairs confirms that it has processed 586 Nigerian nationals for repatriation after they were found to be residing in the Republic of South Africa illegally,” the statement read.

The first group of 268 individuals departed on a repatriation flight on Thursday morning after being issued with Emergency Travel Documents by the Nigerian High Commission, enabling their return home.

A second flight carrying the remaining individuals is scheduled to depart on Monday, the department said.

Strengthening border control systems

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber said the latest operation reflects government’s continued efforts to enforce immigration laws and strengthen border control systems.

“Home Affairs is irrevocably committed to enforcing South Africa’s immigration laws and restoring the rule of law,” Schreiber said in the statement.

He added that deportations and repatriations have increased significantly, citing a 46% rise over the past two years.

The department said all repatriations were conducted in cooperation with the Nigerian High Commission, which assisted in the issuing of Emergency Travel Documents to facilitate the process.

Immigration laws ‘must be strictly complied with’

Home Affairs also used the statement to reiterate that all foreign nationals in South Africa must hold valid visas or permits and remain compliant with immigration laws at all times.

Schreiber further outlined ongoing reforms, including the rollout of the electronic travel authorisation system, a proposed digital identity system, and the replacement of the green barcoded ID book with smart cards.

The department warned that foreign nationals who fail to regularise their status risk being declared undesirable and facing removal from the country.

Caution against vigilantism

It also cautioned against vigilantism, urging the public to allow law enforcement authorities to carry out immigration enforcement within the bounds of the law.

The department said the operation forms part of ongoing efforts to clamp down on illegal immigration and ensure compliance with South Africa’s immigration laws. This comes amid a growing anti- illegal immigration sentiment in the country which has prompted countries to offer voluntary repatriations to its citizens.

Nigeria is the third country to implement this decision, followed by Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

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