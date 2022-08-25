Hunt on for alleged PPE tender swindler Shareen Govender

An alleged investment fraudster, Shareen Govender is being sought by the Hawks for allegedly swindling her victims out of R18 million.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said the woman is believed to still be in the country, possibly in KwaZulu-Natal.

It is alleged that Govender defrauded her victims through a personal protective equipment (PPE) company called Aurum Line Pty (Ltd). Ramovha said although the company exists, the accused is not affiliated with it.

Said Ramovha: “It is alleged that in March 2021, Govender pretended to be a director of Aurum Line Pty (Ltd), PPE company, an existing company but which she had no ties with. It is reported that, she lured and misled her victims to invest in her venture on the promise of high monthly returns, which never materialised.

“The victims grew tired of empty promises as she did not keep her end of the bargain. It became apparent that she falsified her documents for the sole purpose of extorting funds from the unsuspecting victims.”

Ramovha said the case was reported to the Johannesburg Hawks team and an investigation was initiated. He further shared that the team discovered several other cases opened against her.

“The public is urged to report her whereabouts to Captain Hennie Pretorius on 079 886 3555. Information received will be treated with the strictest confidentiality. Anyone who is harbouring her stands to be charged for complicity after the fact and defeating the ends of justice.”

