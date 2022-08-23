Jealous lover allegedly stoned teen girlfriend to death

Accused of cheating, a 17-year-old girl was brutally stoned to death, allegedly by her boyfriend in Polokwane on Saturday evening.

The 23-year-old man was due to appear at the Nebo magistrate court on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi explained that the couple were walking in the Kome village when she allegedly received a call and was accused of cheating by her jealous lover.

“He then stoned her to death. The police were called and on arrival at the scene, the victim was found lying with fatal injuries. She was identified as Promise Tjatji,” said Seabi.

He faces a charge of murder.

