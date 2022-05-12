‘Medical student’ to appear in court for forged matric results

A 29-year-old man is expected to appear in court later this month for forging a matric certificate and altering pass marks to qualify for university entry as a medical student.

The accused got busted while he was doing his fourth year at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine in Durban.

The matter was reported to the Umbilo police in 2010 but was withdrawn provisionally. The Hawks have since taken over the case.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said the suspect is expected to appear at the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court on May 31.

“It is alleged that the suspect forged his matric certificate and altered the pass marks in order to gain admission at the university in 2010. Whilst he was doing his fourth year at a medical school, it was discovered that he used a fraudulent certificate,” Mhlongo said.

