Men accused of Elvis Nyathi’s death to apply for bail on Monday

Seven men charged with the murder of Elvis Nyathi, a Zimbabwean who was beaten and burnt to death in Diepsloot over a week ago, are expected to apply for bail on Monday.

The group appeared briefly at the Randburg magistrate’s court on Friday for legal representation. They are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, assault, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and extortion.

The group is also alleged to have robbed some victims in the area of their belongings and demanded money in exchange for the release of those they had captured.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the suspects initially consisted of 14 men, however, only seven have been charged. The rest have since been released because of insufficient evidence.

The accused remain in police custody.

