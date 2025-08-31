Two men to appear in court for murder in two separate incidents

Police in Limpopo have arrested two men aged 39 and 40 for murder in separate incidents.

In the first incident, the 39-year-old suspect was arrested for the murder of a 29-year-old man in the early hours of Sunday morning at Nkavele village outside Giyani in the Mopani area.

According to the police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, police received information that the suspect and the deceased were together at a popular tavern enjoying themselves when suddenly a heated argument erupted.

“In the process, the victim was stabbed with a sharp object. The police and medical personnel were summoned to the scene. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said Ledwaba.

He added that: “The Police preliminary investigations led to the arrest of the suspect, and he will be appearing in the Saselamani Magistrate’s court on Monday.”

Ghastly street scene

In the other incident, the 40-year-old man is due to appear before the Mecklenburg Magistrate court in connection with a murder incident involving a man, aged 37, in the early hours of Saturday.

Police were alerted to news of a man who was found lying unconscious in the street at Tjibeng village outside Burgersfort in the Sekhukhune District. They rushed to the vicinity.

“On their arrival, they found the deceased who was lying in a pool of blood with severe head injuries. Furthermore, police found numerous stones next to his lifeless body,” said Ledwaba

He added that members of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called and they declared the victim dead upon their arrival at the scene.

“Following the incident, a murder case was opened at the local police station and an immediate manhunt of the known suspect was activated resulting in his arrest. The motive behind the attack and subsequent killing is being investigated.

The deceased’s identity, believed to be a security officer, will be released in due course.

Police investigations are continuing.

