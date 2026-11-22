Western Cape police have launched a manhunt for six gunmen who killed six people and seriously wounded three others during a mass shooting in Zweletemba, Worcester, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Provincial Serious Violent Crime detectives have been assigned to investigate the attack, with additional resources deployed to track down those responsible.

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According to police, the shooting took place at about 1.20am in an informal settlement in Zweletemba. Preliminary investigations indicate that six gunmen, who had their faces concealed, entered a yard and opened fire on a group of people.

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Four men and two women were killed in the attack, while three other victims sustained serious gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Early reports suggest the victims were sitting around a fire when the gunmen stormed the property and began shooting.

Detectives are gathering evidence from the crime scene and interviewing potential witnesses as they work to establish the motive behind the killings.

Western Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Sizakhele Dyantyi said no effort would be spared in tracking down the perpetrators and ensuring they wre brought to justice.

Worcester police have opened six murder cases and three attempted murder cases. No arrests had been made by the time of publication.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been released pending the notification of their families.

Police have appealed to anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Crime Stop hotline on 08600 10111 or submit information through the MySAPS app. Investigators said all information would be treated confidentially.

The motive for the attack remains under investigation.