Curro introduces remote schooling 

Group takes teaching to livingrooms amid COVID-19

Online learning has become the next best thing for those who can afford “home schooling” during and beyond the COVID-19 lockdown.

Premium school group Curro has introduced a DigiEd model, which is a permanent remote learning school for parents who do not wish to have their children in the classroom, especially with the potential risk of contracting the Coronavirus.

Curro has launched Curro Online, the group’s first online schooling that offers a “flexible yet structured education model”, with classes taught by teachers.

“We’ve been developing our digital education offering for some time now, which is evident with our recently launched DigiEd model,” said Curro Online business manager Jay Paul.

“As part of the design process, we decided to rethink how home-schooling and distance learning is currently being offered. We set out to understand the frustrations of parents, and the learner, and how best to serve them and came up with a different proposition,” Paul said.

“As COVID-19 continues to impact our country, we have identified a need among parents who are struggling to juggle working from home and home-schooling, or are looking for an online programme that will still give their children access to class time with qualified teachers.

“Many parents are also concerned about sending their children back to school once schools re-open, especially those with immune-compromised family members living in the same household. Curro Online is a response to all these pressing needs.”

Paul stressed that Curro Online is not a home-schooling model, where parents need to take on the responsibility of teaching and continuous supervision.

“It is a learn-from-home online model that is aligned with Curro’s enhanced curriculum assessment policy statements curriculum.

“The teaching model combines flexible learning through pre-set learning material on our learning platform, with live interaction whereby learners can ask teachers for help and also receive detailed feedback on their progress.”

According to Paul, Curro Online is open to everyone, but since their current Curro pupils already have online lessons, this is primarily for those that are not in Curro.

Kabelo Khumalo