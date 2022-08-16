MEC Lesufi to launch another school of specialisation

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will on Thursday launch the John Orr Engineering School of Specialisation in Milpark, Johannesburg.

The school will nurture talent across the country in key disciplines, developing the country’s future leaders.

The department said the location and curriculum emphasis present in each school of specialisation is influenced by the speciality of each of Gauteng’s five economic corridors.

“Johannesburg is most suitable to establish John Orr Engineering School of Specialisation due to the city’s strong focus on infrastructure and technology,” said the department.

Last week, the department launched the Futureshaper Lab at St Barnabas School of Specialisation in Bosmont in the West Rand.

The robotics and coding education centre aims to boost digital skills among learners and will benefit more than 200 school children every year.

Also read: https://sundayworld.co.za/education/robotics-and-coding-education-centre-launched-at-st-barnabas/

For more education news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author