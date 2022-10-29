Preparing for exams doesn’t have to be stressful

As the time for final examinations draw closer, it is one of the most anxious times of the year – having to remember the last year’s work. But you can still get through it.

Director of Teaching & Curriculum Development at Advantage Learn, Trish Pike, offers advice to help both learners and parents, or guardians, to get through this frustrating moment.

“A good result in their final exams is crucial for child learners, it sets them up for success and further studies. That’s why it is so important to make sure they have all the tools they need to get through this stressful time,” said Pike.

She said it was important to choose a neat study environment noting that “a messy space leads to messy learning”. As such, it is important to find a friendlier and open space making it possible to align your notes properly knowing it is easier to get back to them, instead of having to search through many objects for revision.

It may be confusing as to when is the best time to start revision exercises. This may lead to the unhealthy method of burningthe midnight oil and going to class the next morning exhausted. She said instead of cramming furiously, learners need to figure out their most productive time and use it to their advantage.

Time management makes things easier as is creating a study timetable.

“Sit down and block out dedicated times for each subject, making sure that the times you set are manageable and won’t leave you burnt out by the end of the day. Make sure you schedule breaks as well to refresh yourself mentally in between.

“An active study is a must. Take a step back and ask yourself some questions before, during and after your study time. This helps to give your studies direction, and at the end allows you to reflect and improve for your next study session,” she said.

She also said it was good to have some soft music in the background, unless the pupil prefers dead silence.

It would also be valuable for parents or guardians to allow their children break times and to ensure that they have healthy sleep and a good, balanced diet. Rewarding good results is assured to boost their confidence and energy to continue studying.

“One of the easiest ways to support your child is to simply show concern for hoe they are getting on and if there is anything they need help with. Your support is crucial, and you will be able to see if other interventions are needed,” said Pike.

