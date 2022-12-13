Umalusi reassures integrity of matric results amid investigation

The Umalusi, the Quality Council for General and Further Education and Training, has assured the public that it will safeguard the integrity and credibility of the matric certificate despite first hearing of the matric exams cheating scandal in Mpumalanga from media reports.

The quality assurance body has also deferred questions related to the alleged scandal until it has received the report of the investigation.

“In order not to be pre-emptive, Umalusi is unable to communicate on this matter prior to the receipt and consideration of the DBE’s [Department of Basic Education] report,” said spokesperson Biki Lepota in a statement

The Department of Basic Education confirmed to Sunday World on Monday that it has launched a thorough investigation into allegations of exam cheating involving pupils, teachers and invigilators in about five schools in Mpumalanga.

It is alleged that pupils were charged up to R1 500 for access to answers to the maths and physical science papers on a WhatsApp group and during toilet breaks at examination centres.

Elijah Mhlanga, spokesperson for the department, said received the report into a preliminary investigation into allegations that pupils, teachers and invigilators were involved in an elaborate examination cheating scam about a week ago.

“The [preliminary] report has necessitated a thorough investigation,” he told Sunday World, adding that the terms of reference of the proper investigation will be finalised soon.

Umalusi CEO, Dr Mafu Rakometsi, said in a statement on Tuesday that Umalusi will continue using its rigorous and robust quality assurance mechanisms to safeguard the integrity and credibility of the national senior certificate.

“Umalusi awaits submission of the report on this matter by the Department of Basic Education. As a standard practice, the report will, once received, be tabled for the consideration of the relevant structures of Umalusi council for a decision,” Lepota said.

“The decision taken will eventually be communicated publicly. In order not to be pre-emptive, Umalusi is unable to communicate on this matter prior to the receipt and consideration of the DBE’s report.”

Asked at what stage is Umalusi supposed to be informed of any investigation into irregularities and allegations of cheating in matric examination, Lepota said: “Each of the four assessment bodies, which are the Department of Basic Education, Department of Higher Education and Training, Independent Examinations Board, and South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute conduct an investigation into any allegations of irregularities and presents the findings thereof to Umalusi,” he said.

On Sunday, the department announced that Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga will announce the matric results on January 19 and that the statements of results will be available at schools and exam centres from January 20.

Pupils who wish to apply for remarking or checking of results have until February 3 to apply. February 8 will be the last day for pupils to register for May/June examination and March 15 will be the last day for registration for the November/December exams.

For more education news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author