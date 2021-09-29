REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Covid-19

Univeristy of Limpopo’s vaccine site relieves neighbouring hospital

By Coceka Magubeni
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 08: Vaccines being prepared at the South African Police Services (SAPS) Western Cape vaccination drive launch at SAPS Milnerton on July 08, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. The South African Police Services (SAPS) plans to vaccinate over 180 000 employees at the 108 registered vaccination sites across the country as part of government?s national COVID-19 vaccination programme. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Johannesburg – The University of Limpopo has issued a report that its vaccination point has relieved the neighbouring Mankweng Hospital of long queues as they administered  12 006 vaccine doses after only two months of opening its doors.

The vaccination centre is part of the Limpopo Department of Health’s attempt to increase access to both the Johnson and Johnson and the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines in order to achieve provincial herd immunity by the end of October.

Director for Health and Wellness Centre Norman Letebele said however that more can be done if people had not been hesitant.

“I am overjoyed because this is a watershed moment for us. I wish we could have accomplished more. We are the community’s preferred client services provider because we are really good at what we do. We are driven by the Batho Pele Principles,” said Letebele.

He added that those hesitant to vaccinate should understand that the purpose of doing it is to protect people, not to harm them.

“Let us choose vaccination so that we can quickly achieve population immunity and return to our normal lives without masks and all the restrictions,” he concluded.

