MK Party protesters demand recount at Vaal IEC ROC, police on high alert

Police have been placed on high alert at the IEC results operations centre in Vanderbijlpark in the Vaal after about 50 MK Party supporters gathered outside the venue to demand a recount of votes in Emfuleni.

The protesters claimed the election had been rigged after early results failed to reflect the level of support they expected the MK Party to receive, and instead favoured the DA.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said Public Order Police officers have been deployed to the centre and were monitoring the situation.

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No violence had been reported by the time of publication. However, police maintained a strong presence outside the centre as tensions grew over the slow release of results from Emfuleni.

An MK Party source said members suspected foul play on vote counting and results.

“Disgruntled MK Party members staged a protest as they believe that the elections are rigged in Emfuleni and they need a recount. They are demanding a recount based because the party is shocked on how dismally it had performed. Their reasons are valid because there is no way that the DA is winning everything including ANC many wards,” the source said.

“At the end of the day, MK Party members believe that something is fishy there.”

Counting stalls at 5%

The protest unfolded while vote counting in Emfuleni stood at only 5% on Friday morning, with several wards yet to produce results.

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The delay followed allegations that MK Party members and supporters had held IEC officials hostage while votes were being counted on Wednesday.

The IEC was asked whether the alleged confrontation had disrupted its operations and caused the slow progress in capturing Emfuleni’s results.

READ: IEC prepares for ballot counting as voting enters final hours

The commission was also asked to confirm whether its officials had been prevented from leaving or continuing their work at the results operations centre.

Further questions sought clarity on why the alleged hostage incident occurred, how the commission dealt with it and whether any criminal case had been opened.

The IEC referred all questions concerning the alleged incident to the police. It did not explain whether the disruption was responsible for Emfuleni’s vote count remaining at 5%.

Police had also not confirmed by the time of publication whether IEC officials were held against their will, whether a criminal complaint had been lodged or whether anyone had been arrested.

Recount demand

The MK Party protesters’ demand for a recount comes before vote counting in the municipality has been completed.

With only a fraction of the results captured, the final distribution of support among political parties in Emfuleni was not yet clear.

The protest placed additional pressure on election officials tasked with completing the count and capturing results from outstanding wards.

READ: EFF and NCC call for vote recount in the Western Cape

Police were expected to remain at the Vanderbijlpark centre to protect IEC officials and prevent the protest from disrupting the continuing results process.

The IEC had not indicated whether it had received a formal recount application from the MK Party or whether the party had lodged an objection supported by evidence of irregularities.

The commission was expected to continue processing the outstanding Emfuleni results under police guard.