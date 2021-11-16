Straight & 2 Beers: The apocalypse that is Eskom

Johannesburg- I accompanied a friend to refurbish her kitchen this week.

Despite my hatred for shopping, she had always been my crush, alongside Mary J Blige, and I hadn’t seen her in years.

So, off we went to Smeg in Bryanston. As you would know, Smeg is the appliance maker for the well-heeled, from kettles to washing machines. And they don’t come cheap.

The sales lady spent some time demonstrating how the dishwashing machine works and how the dual electric and gas stove would make life easier, especially during these crazy times when Eishkom cannot keep the lights on.

I went along and pretended I was interested although my only interest was seeing how my friend seemed to mellow with age. I wondered why I never proposed to her all those years. I have no doubt we would have made a couple of the year. Well, that ship had sailed now.

It was near the end of the business when she finally selected the items she wanted to buy.

They cost an arm and a leg and I was mightily impressed when she took out her bank card to swipe the whole lot.

Author



Vusi Nzapheza