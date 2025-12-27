Bumper Christmas for SA with over 1600 babies born on the holiday

This Christmas, the most precious gifts didn’t come wrapped under a tree—they arrived in delivery rooms across the nation.

In a cheerful surge of new life, a record 1,668 babies made their grand entrance at public health facilities on December 25th, turning maternity wards into scenes of festive celebration.

Leading this heartwarming national trend was Gauteng, proudly welcoming the largest contingent of Christmas newborns as the Rainbow Nation collectively rejoiced in a 308-baby increase from last year’s holiday.

From Soweto to Tembisa, the sound of tiny cries composed a hopeful holiday chorus, heralding a brighter future for South Africa.

Soweto’s top hospital, Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, recorded more deliveries, totalling 38 newborns in the country, followed by Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital with 35 babies.

Health departmental spokesperson Foster Mohale echoed a call to mothers and families to ensure they register their bundles of joy with the Home Affairs Department within 30 days of birth. Most hospitals in the country offer this service at birth.

Shocking deliveries were discovered when the number of teenage mothers had slightly increased from 90 in 2024 to just over 130 this year.

Mohale said, “A collaborative effort by all stakeholders to intensify awareness campaigns on sexual reproductive health, which includes family planning, to empower adolescent girls and young women with health education to make well-informed health choices to reduce the rate of unintended pregnancies, which could also reduce the number of unsafe and life-threatening abortions, is required.”

In Gauteng, 428 new babies were born on Christmas Day, followed by KwaZulu-Natal, where 302 boys and girls were delivered.

Eastern Cape hospitals delivered 187 newbies, while Limpopo had 182 newborn babies, with Mpumalanga delivering 172, followed by the Western Cape at 171.

North West is sitting at number seven with 95 babies born, followed by Free State with 88 boys and girls born in the central province, with Northern Cape having 43 bundles of joy delivered at its hospitals.