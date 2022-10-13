NICD warns of measles outbreak

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) warned there is a measles outbreak.
This after three cases from two healthcare facilities were reported in the Greater Sekhukhune District, Limpopo, within a period of 30 days.
“A public health response investigation is needed to identify new measles cases and vaccination of the contacts to prevent the spread of the disease,” said the NICD.
According to NICD, two cases were reported in September, while the third one was reported on the 2 October
The health institute said symptoms of measles may include, fever, malaise, cough, conjunctivitis, a runny nose, a maculopapular non-itchy, non-vesicular rash that appears on the face, neck, trunk and limbs, usually on day four of the illness.
“Other measles complications are pneumonia, scarring of the cornea, and rarely encephalitis. Measles is highly infectious and spreads rapidly from person to person, unvaccinated people of any age can catch measles and develop the disease,” added NICD.
