NICD warns of measles outbreak

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) warned there is a measles outbreak.

This after three cases from two healthcare facilities were reported in the Greater Sekhukhune District, Limpopo, within a period of 30 days.

“A public health response investigation is needed to identify new measles cases and vaccination of the contacts to prevent the spread of the disease,” said the NICD.

According to NICD, two cases were reported in September, while the third one was reported on the 2 October

The measles cases were detected in children aged 11 years, a one-year-old and a an y11 month old.

“Greater Sekhukhune District, with the support of the Limpopo Health Department, started measles case finding and vaccination targeting children between six months and 15 years, 2 052 children have been vaccinated in Fetakgomo Tubatse Municipality and Elias Motsoaledi Local Municipality, where measles cases were detected,” said the NICD.

The health institute said symptoms of measles may include, fever, malaise, cough, conjunctivitis, a runny nose, a maculopapular non-itchy, non-vesicular rash that appears on the face, neck, trunk and limbs, usually on day four of the illness.

“Other measles complications are pneumonia, scarring of the cornea, and rarely encephalitis. Measles is highly infectious and spreads rapidly from person to person, unvaccinated people of any age can catch measles and develop the disease,” added NICD.

The NICD has urged clinicians to be on the alert for measles cases, especially in Limpopo, as large measles outbreaks are occurring in sub-Saharan Africa. They also encouraged to get vaccinated, if you were never jabbed to prevent the illness.

