Letters

Accountability must be consistent

By Sunday World
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 13: President Cyril Ramaphosa at the handing over ceremony of the mortal remains of SANDF soldiers who died in DRC at Air Force Base Swartkop on February 13, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. The 14 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members were killed when rebel group the M23, backed by Rwandan forces, advanced to the crucial area of Goma in the DRC, where they had been deployed as a part of a peacekeeping mission. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

The recent announcement that President Cyril Ramaphosa has revived his review of Parliament’s Section 89 Panel Report raises serious constitutional and ethical concerns.

While the Constitutional Court declined to hear the matter on jurisdictional grounds, the substantive findings of the independent panel remain unanswered.

The National Assembly’s decision on December 13, 2022 not to proceed with an impeachment inquiry may have halted the process, but it did not erase the questions raised in Section 89 of the Constitution.

In Monday’s announcement, the president further indicated that he will not resign.

However, South Africa’s democracy is founded on the rule of law.

Accountability must be consistent, transparent, and above political expediency.

 

Tsepo Mhlongo, Orlando East

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

  • The recent announcement that President Cyril Ramaphosa has revived his review of Parliament’s Section 89 Panel Report raises serious constitutional and ethical concerns.
  • While the Constitutional Court declined to hear the matter on jurisdictional grounds, the substantive findings of the independent panel remain unanswered.
  • The National Assembly’s decision on December 13, 2022 not to proceed with an impeachment inquiry may have halted the process, but it did not erase the questions raised in Section 89 of the Constitution.
  • In Monday’s announcement, the president further indicated that he will not resign.
  • However, South Africa’s democracy is founded on the rule of law.
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments