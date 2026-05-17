The recent announcement that President Cyril Ramaphosa has revived his review of Parliament’s Section 89 Panel Report raises serious constitutional and ethical concerns.

While the Constitutional Court declined to hear the matter on jurisdictional grounds, the substantive findings of the independent panel remain unanswered.

The National Assembly’s decision on December 13, 2022 not to proceed with an impeachment inquiry may have halted the process, but it did not erase the questions raised in Section 89 of the Constitution.

In Monday’s announcement, the president further indicated that he will not resign.

However, South Africa’s democracy is founded on the rule of law.

Accountability must be consistent, transparent, and above political expediency.

Tsepo Mhlongo, Orlando East

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