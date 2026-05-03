Authorities should regulate deadly water baptisms

I’m writing this letter with a heavy heart following the unfortunate incident in Embalenhle near Secunda, in Mpumalanga, where three church members drowned at the Wellas river, allegedly during water baptism.
This is so saddening because it is not an isolated incident. Many people have died before as a result of such practices.
This raises a lot of questions about our practices, especially as the black community. What comes first between life and our religious beliefs and traditional practices? Our traditional and our religious practices play a very significant part of our being as black people, but we must ensure whatever we do is safe. Life is precious, it can’t be lost this way.
I value life more than anything else. Therefore, I’d without any shadow of doubt ditch religion or those traditional practices if they endanger people’s lives.
Obviously, we can’t allow other people, be it heads of baptism practices or pastors or circumcision surgeons for that matter, to take innocent people’s lives so cheaply. I’m of the strong opinion that the authorities must come up with means to regulate practises like water baptism.
Godfrey Malibe, Acornhoek
- Three church members drowned at the Wellas river in Embalenhle during a water baptism ceremony.
- Such tragic incidents linked to religious or traditional practices have happened before.
- The writer questions the balance between preserving cultural/religious practices and ensuring safety.
- They emphasize valuing life over any religious or traditional ritual that poses danger.
- A call is made for authorities to regulate practices like water baptism to prevent further loss of life.