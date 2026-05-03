Letters

Authorities should regulate deadly water baptisms

By Sunday World
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DUVHA, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 8: Members of a church group attend a baptism ceremony on December 8, 2024 in Duvha, Mpumalanga Province, South Africa. In the background, Duvha power plant, operated by the government owned company Eskom, is one of many coal fired stations in the province. The international community is putting pressure on South Africa to close their fleet of aging coal-fired plants, which provides most of the electricity in the country. The Just Energy Transition Investment Plan, primarily funded by France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union, has pledged about US$8.5 billion to South Africa for phasing out these power stations but its estimated that about US$250 billion (almost R4-trillion) is needed the next decades to finance South Africas transition from coal. Hundreds of thousands of people work in the coal industry in Mpumalanga Province alone and its uncertain how they will be re-trained or get new jobs, many who has no advanced skills. There are about 130 active coal mines (collieries) in Mpumalanga and about 600 closed ones, and the pollution is some of the worst in the world according to a recent report by Greenpeace. (Photo by Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images)

I’m writing this letter with a heavy heart following the unfortunate incident in Embalenhle near Secunda, in Mpumalanga, where three church members drowned at the Wellas river, allegedly during water baptism.

This is so saddening because it is not an isolated incident. Many people have died before as a result of such practices.

This raises a lot of questions about our practices, especially as the black community. What comes first between life and our religious beliefs and traditional practices? Our traditional and our religious practices play a very significant part of our being as black people, but we must ensure whatever we do is safe. Life is precious, it can’t be lost this way.


I value life more than anything else. Therefore, I’d without any shadow of doubt ditch religion or those traditional practices if they endanger people’s lives.

Obviously, we can’t allow other people, be it heads of baptism practices or pastors or circumcision surgeons for that matter, to take innocent people’s lives so cheaply. I’m of the strong opinion that the authorities must come up with means to regulate practises like water baptism.

Godfrey Malibe, Acornhoek

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  • Three church members drowned at the Wellas river in Embalenhle during a water baptism ceremony.
  • Such tragic incidents linked to religious or traditional practices have happened before.
  • The writer questions the balance between preserving cultural/religious practices and ensuring safety.
  • They emphasize valuing life over any religious or traditional ritual that poses danger.
  • A call is made for authorities to regulate practices like water baptism to prevent further loss of life.
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