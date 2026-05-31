Cyril Ramaphosa is an absent and disappointing leader

When Cyril Ramaphosa burst onto the political scene, he was seen as a breath of fresh air. He presented himself as a world-class leader. He was calm, measured and diplomatic.

Ramaphosa proved himself during the Codesa negotiations. He exhibited excellent negotiations skills. That made him the darling of the nation.

Nelson Mandela’s wish was that the unionist-turned-politician be his deputy. It was not to be.

Thabo Mvuyelwa Mbeki deputised the revered Mandela. Hurt and wounded, Ramaphosa joined business, biding his time. He made good business deals and became filthy rich.

Years later, he made a political comeback. He became the deputy president of the ANC and country. He then succeeded Jacob Zuma, “after nine wasted years”. The new sheriff in town made the right noise and promises. Ramaphosa carried the hope of the nation on his shoulders. At some point, he was more popular than the ANC.

Therefore, a lot was expected from him. People were looking forward to improved service delivery, job creation and a better life for all.

It is sad that the ANC president has become a disappointment. Things are getting worse under his leadership. And he is nowhere to be found. There is a leadership void as if the country has no president.

Since Ramaphosa assumed power, government has moved away from the nation.

Police are involved in crime and whistleblowers are killed. People don’t feel safe in their own homes.

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The centre does not hold. Where is the president?

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Thabile Mange, Kagiso II