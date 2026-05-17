We are voting for a change in our lives

In my book titled, To The Leader In You – inspiring letters from a rural boy, published in 2017, I have a letter, “We voted for you, now lead us”, in which I was talking to our local government leaders that we put into power to lead us to the promised land. We must be led truthfully and with dignity. These leaders must be trustworthy.

With the local government elections looming, I am again making the same call to those who are campaigning to woo voters, for them to give them their multi-dollar votes.

When you go out there and stand in front of your communities and campaign, be mindful of what you promise them.

We cannot keep fighting for the same injustice of no service delivery.

Back in 1994, we were voting for the fulfilment our new rights, but now we vote for a change in our lives.

Godfrey Malibe, Acornhoek

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