When law enforcement fails, chaos follows

The violence and looting that followed the protest in KuGumpo (formerly East London) should concern every South African. Dozens of vehicles were burned, property was destroyed, and people were injured.
What is even more troubling is how easily the situation escalated. It raises serious questions about law enforcement in our country. Where were the authorities when order started to break down?
This is not the first time we have seen protests turn into looting and destruction. It is becoming a pattern, one that points to failing systems and weak institutions. South Africa does not lack laws, it lacks enforcement.
If our institutions were stronger, more responsive, and more visible, communities would not be left vulnerable to chaos. Law-abiding citizens should not have to live in fear every time there is a protest.
- Luvolwethu Ngani, Pretoria
- Recent protests in KuGumpo (formerly East London) escalated to violence, looting, vehicle burning, property destruction, and injuries.
- The rapid escalation raises serious concerns about the effectiveness and presence of law enforcement during crises.
- Such incidents of protests turning violent and destructive are recurring, indicating systemic failures and weak institutions.
- The issue lies not in the lack of laws but in poor enforcement and inadequate institutional response.
- Stronger, more responsive, and visible institutions are essential to protect communities and prevent chaos during protests.