Zimbabwean workers in danger

It is heart-breaking that Zimbabwe’s dilapidated infrastructure has turned health and safety at work into a lethal weapon. Zimbabwean workers are suffering silently due to the unsafe work environment that they are exposed to by their employers and President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.

Engineering and mining, workers face severe health and safety challenges. Healthcare, domestic, agricultural, factory and farm workers work without personal protective equipment and are exposed to chemicals.

Zimbabwe’s government, Zanu-PF and the responsible authorities are not being brought to account.

President Mnangagwa has failed to implement health and safety laws due to economic instability and resource shortages caused by corruption.

Maud Bvumbe, Hampshire, UK

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