Bafana fans warned: Leave vuvuzela at home for World Cup 2026

South African football fans preparing to follow Bafana Bafana to the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been warned that several everyday items will not be allowed inside stadiums, including the iconic vuvuzela that became synonymous with the country’s historic 2010 tournament.

Bafana will make their long-awaited return to football’s biggest stage for the first time since hosting the World Cup 16 years ago. Their campaign begins against hosts Mexico at the famous Estadio Azteca on June 11, before matches against Czechia in Atlanta and South Korea in Monterrey.

However, supporters travelling to the tournament across Mexico, the US and Canada will need to familiarise themselves with FIFA’s strict stadium regulations, which prohibit a range of items commonly carried by fans.

Among the most surprising bans is the vuvuzela, the plastic horn that echoed through stadiums across South Africa during the 2010 World Cup and became one of the tournament’s defining symbols.

Noise-making devices prohibited

FIFA’s Stadium Code of Conduct prohibits excessive noise-making devices, including vuvuzelas, air horns and bullhorns. Any such items brought to a venue will be confiscated.

Travelling supporters are also being cautioned about vaping devices, particularly those attending matches in Mexico. The country introduced a nationwide constitutional ban on vapes earlier this year, making it illegal to import or possess the devices.

According to vaping expert Shane Margereson of UK-based retailer Ecigone, many South African supporters may be unaware of the strict Mexican laws.

Vaping not allowed in Mexico

“South African fans are used to buying vapes freely at home, so this will catch a lot of people out. In the US and Canada, vapes will simply be confiscated at the stadium gate. But Mexico is a completely different story,” he said.

“It is now illegal to even bring a vape into the country, and with Bafana playing two of their three group games there, this affects a huge number of travelling fans.”

Margereson advised supporters who rely on vaping to consider legal alternatives such as nicotine gum or patches before travelling.

Strict bag policy

FIFA is also implementing a stringent bag policy. Only small clear plastic bags and compact wallets will be permitted inside stadiums. Backpacks, handbags and larger bags will be turned away, and organisers have confirmed there will be no bag storage facilities at venues.

Food and drinks brought from outside stadiums will also be prohibited. Bottled water, canned drinks and packed meals will be confiscated at security checkpoints, although fans may carry one empty clear plastic bottle for use at designated refill stations.

No umbrellas, folding chairs

Supporters should also leave umbrellas, folding chairs and certain seat cushions behind. FIFA says these items pose safety risks and will not be allowed through security screening.

The toughest penalties are reserved for pyrotechnics. Fireworks, flares and smoke bombs are banned across all World Cup venues, with offenders facing ejection from stadiums, possible arrest and criminal prosecution.

Despite the restrictions, fans will still be able to bring essentials such as mobile phones, wallets, sunglasses, hats, sunscreen and small handheld flags without poles.

For many South Africans, the absence of the vuvuzela will be the biggest adjustment.

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