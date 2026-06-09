Beat winter blues with affordable skincare solutions for dry damaged skin

As winter settles in across South Africa, many people are once again facing the familiar battle against dry, flaky and uncomfortable skin. Recognising the growing need for effective yet affordable skincare solutions, EAD has introduced a winter-focused range designed to help consumers maintain healthy skin during the colder months.

According to the brand, winter presents unique challenges for skin health. Lower humidity levels, indoor heating, cold weather and even long hot showers can strip the skin of its natural moisture, leaving it vulnerable to irritation and dehydration.

“Winter is one of the most challenging seasons for skin health,” the brand explains. “We saw winter as the perfect opportunity to introduce a range specifically formulated to help consumers maintain healthy, nourished and resilient skin when they need it most.”

Restoring skin moisture

The new range has been developed to address common seasonal concerns such as dryness, rough texture, dullness, dehydration and flakiness. The formulations focus on restoring moisture, supporting the skin barrier and improving the overall appearance of the skin.

Central to the products are ingredients such as glycerine, hyaluronic acid and tissue oil, all selected for their hydrating and nourishing properties.

“Glycerine is a powerful humectant that attracts and retains moisture in the skin, while hyaluronic acid provides intense hydration by drawing water into the skin, helping it appear plumper and smoother,” the brand says. “Tissue oil is known for its nourishing properties and can help improve the appearance of dry, uneven-looking skin.”

Quality skincare for everyone

At a time when consumers are becoming increasingly conscious of household spending, affordability remains a key factor in purchasing decisions. EAD believes quality skincare should not be reserved for those with larger budgets.

“Consumers are increasingly looking for products that deliver real results without requiring a premium price tag,” the company notes. “Effective skincare should be accessible to everyone.”

The brand also revealed that it has brought back its popular Brightening Face Cream following consistent requests from customers. The product had developed a loyal following for its ability to improve the appearance of dull-looking skin while providing hydration.

Focus on skin health

Importantly, EAD says conversations around brightening should focus on skin health rather than promoting unrealistic beauty standards.

“When we talk about brightening, we are referring to improving the appearance of dullness and uneven skin tone,” the company explains. “We celebrate diverse skin tones and believe beauty comes in many forms.”

The rise of social media has also reshaped consumer expectations within the beauty industry. With greater access to information, consumers are demanding transparency, evidence-based claims and products that genuinely deliver on their promises.

As South Africans adapt their skincare routines to the changing seasons, experts warn against common winter mistakes such as skipping moisturiser, taking excessively hot showers, neglecting sunscreen and over-exfoliating already sensitive skin.

For EAD, the future lies in simplified routines and products that offer multiple benefits without compromising on quality or affordability.

“We remain committed to making quality skincare accessible to all, offering effective formulations that support healthy, confident skin throughout every season,” the brand says.

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