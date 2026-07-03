Celebrity chef Zola Nene urges South Africans to roll up their sleeves for Mandela Day

For celebrity chef, author and television personality Zola Nene, food has always represented far more than a meal. It is love, connection, care and community, values she hopes South Africans will embrace this Mandela Day by volunteering their time to help feed and support thousands of young children.

Nene has joined forces with Ladles of Love for its Hands-On Heroes Mandela Day campaign, calling on individuals, families, schools and especially corporate South Africa to dedicate their 67 minutes to making a tangible difference in the lives of preschool children.

The initiative aims to support the nutrition and early childhood education of 20 000 children living in under-resourced communities through volunteer events in Cape Town and Johannesburg later this month.

For Nene, whose career has been built around celebrating South African food and culture, the campaign aligns closely with the values she grew up with.

“Food has been part of my life for as long as I can remember,” she said.

‘Meals bring everyone together’

Raised in a family where meals brought everyone together, Nene recalls spending her childhood watching her mother and late grandmother cook before eventually discovering her own passion for the kitchen.

She was already borrowing cookbooks from the library while still in primary school and baking birthday treats for friends in high school. It was only after starting university that she realised cooking could become a career.

That passion eventually led her from professional kitchens to bestselling cookbooks and television screens, but she says her understanding of food has never changed.

“Food for me has always been about sharing moments, connection and sharing culture. Some of my fondest family memories happened around the dining table, sharing stories.”

She believes those same values should inspire South Africans to give back this Mandela Day.

Volunteers taking part in the Hands-On Heroes campaign will spend their 67 minutes preparing sandwiches, packing nutrition boxes, creating educational materials, making classroom resources or building vegetable grow boxes that will benefit preschools serving vulnerable communities.

‘Nutrition inseparable from education’

According to Ladles of Love, every ticket purchased for the event helps provide a preschool child with two nutritious meals a day for an entire month. For Nene, proper nutrition is inseparable from education.

“An event that’s focused on feeding and nourishing children will always feel close to my heart. We all know how important food is for brain function, so feeding a child is a vital step in advancing their education and ensuring the best future outcomes.”

She says many people underestimate the impact hunger has on a child’s ability to learn.

“It’s no secret that as a chef and foodie, I love food. I know myself, when I’m hungry there’s not much productivity you can get from me. Expecting a child to learn and excel while being hungry is unreasonable. Proper nourishment is vital to give them the best focus for learning.”

The campaign also encourages businesses to participate by booking staff into organised volunteer sessions, offering companies a practical way to mark Mandela Day while contributing directly to communities in need.

Beyond the practical support, Nene says volunteering reminds people of the spirit of ubuntu.

“Showing up and giving of your time is one of the simplest ways to actively care and support. Knowing that you had a physical hand in creating something that will have an impact on someone else is such a rewarding feeling. The camaraderie created at these events and seeing people work together for the greater good is proof that there are still good people in the world.”

Her message to South Africans still deciding whether to volunteer is straightforward.

“Do it. Don’t hesitate. You are truly making a difference in a child’s life by just showing up. It might seem like a small gesture, but it is an important one. These children deserve our support.”

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