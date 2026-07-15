 Doctor busts biggest longevity myths taking over social media

Ice baths at dawn, NAD+ drips, peptide injections, red light therapy, mouth taping before bed and glucose monitors strapped to perfectly healthy bodies – welcome to the world of longevity, where social media promises that the secret to living longer is only one viral trend away.

As the global wellness industry balloons into a multi-trillion-dollar business, South Africans are increasingly being bombarded with influencers and self-proclaimed biohackers selling the dream of eternal youth. But while some interventions are rooted in science, many are little more than expensive fads dressed up as medical breakthroughs.

‘Separate evidence from hype’

Medical experts are now urging consumers to separate evidence from hype before spending thousands chasing the latest health obsession.

According to Dr Siddharth Govender, Medical Director at NADClinic, the growing popularity of longevity medicine has created just as much confusion as it has curiosity.

“As longevity medicine has entered mainstream conversation, so has confusion,” shares Govender

“People are exposed to hundreds of conflicting opinions online, and the challenge is that good medicine rarely comes in absolutes. What may be appropriate for one patient may be unnecessary or even inappropriate for another.”

He says the conversation around living longer should be guided by qualified healthcare professionals rather than social media algorithms.

Biohacking ‘simply another wellness craze’

One of the biggest misconceptions, Govender says, is that biohacking is simply another wellness craze.

In reality, the term refers broadly to using science, technology and data to improve health, whether through better nutrition, quality sleep, exercise tracking or monitoring certain health markers.

“The problem is that biohacking has become a catch-all phrase,” he explains.

“Some practices are backed by decades of research, while others have very little scientific evidence. Consumers shouldn’t dismiss everything under the biohacking umbrella, but neither should they assume every trending intervention is effective.”

He says genuine longevity medicine is less about finding shortcuts and more about preventing disease before it develops. Among the most talked-about longevity treatments is NAD+ therapy, often marketed as an anti-ageing miracle.

Govender says the science is far more nuanced. NAD+ is a naturally occurring molecule that plays an essential role in producing cellular energy, repairing DNA and supporting healthy mitochondrial function. Because its levels decline with age, researchers are investigating whether restoring those levels may support healthier ageing.

“There’s genuine scientific interest in NAD+ because it’s fundamental to how our cells function, but it’s important to understand what the evidence currently tells us and what it doesn’t.”

‘NAD+ isn’t a cure for ageing’

He cautions against viewing NAD+ as a cure-all.

“NAD+ isn’t a cure for ageing, nor does it replace the fundamentals of good health. It should be viewed as one possible component of a broader longevity strategy rather than a standalone solution.”

Peptides have also become increasingly popular among wellness enthusiasts, with many claiming they are the key to slowing ageing.

Govender says they certainly have their place, but they’re not suitable for everyone.

“Peptides are highly targeted therapies designed to influence specific biological processes, whether that’s recovery, metabolic function or tissue repair,” he explains.

“They can be incredibly effective when used appropriately, but they’re just one piece of the longevity puzzle.”

Rather than debating whether peptides are better than NAD+, he says the real focus should be on each patient’s individual health needs.

“For many patients, optimising cellular health provides the foundation upon which more targeted therapies, such as peptides, can deliver their greatest benefit.”

In today’s social media landscape, wellness trends often spread much faster than scientific research can keep up. Govender warns consumers against assuming that popularity equals proof.

Informed consumers

“Consumers are becoming far more informed,” he says.

“They’re asking about clinical trials, safety profiles and long-term outcomes rather than simply following what’s trending on TikTok, and that’s a positive shift.”

He also points to recent action by South African health regulators against the unlawful sale of certain GLP-1 and GIP products as a reminder that treatments should only be obtained through qualified medical professionals.

Perhaps the biggest myth surrounding longevity medicine is that it’s about cheating death.

Govender says the real objective is much simpler.

“It’s not about adding decades to life at any cost. It’s about improving healthspan, the number of years people remain healthy, active and independent.”

That means preventing chronic disease, preserving muscle strength, maintaining brain health, supporting metabolism and helping people stay healthier for longer.

Ultimately, Govender believes the future of longevity won’t be built on miracle injections or viral social media trends.

“The most powerful longevity intervention isn’t a single drip, injection or supplement. It’s a medically guided strategy built around the individual.”

Subscribe To Our Newsletter