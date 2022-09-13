Meet the six unique Afrikaner housewives of Pretoria

Die Real Housewives van Pretoria’s cast has finally been announced. The six women have unique personalities and stories that will keep you glued to your screen when showing off their mansions, luxury vehicles and exotic holidays.

The heated arguments will have viewers gasping in disbelief.

Here are some interesting facts about the housewives:

Renske Lammerding

Renske is well-known in Silver Lakes for her boutique in the estate and of course her husband Heinrich’s wealth. This means there is a lot of gossip about Renske’s family, but is there any truth to it, and isn’t she a big gossiper herself? Certainly not, if you ask her. Renske is the owner of the Mrs Globe beauty pageant and would like to help other women empower themselves.

Marié Bosman

Marié is an unconventional and very outspoken pastor. She also has a pilot licence and two PhDs. After two divorces, Marié decided she would never try to change herself for anyone ever again. She’s done with boring trivialities for good.

Talana Kuhn

Talana is a 27-year-old businesswoman, who is the owner of Earth DK and Millennial Marketing. She is also the mother of a three-year-old and is pregnant with her and her auditor husband Walter’s second child. She can’t deal with people who think they are better than her – she walked through fire to get where she is.

Kiki La Coco

Kiki is a content creator on TikTok, a pro with dance moves and lip-sync videos, and currently has about 390 000 followers. Her husband, Malcolm Wentzel, is a multi-millionaire. Kiki and her family live in Mpumalanga, but with their children attending school in Pretoria, they want to move to the capital.

Mel Viljoen

Mel grew up on a farm but that didn’t stop her from becoming the president of Tammy Taylor Nails South Africa, one of the most successful franchises in the South African beauty industry. Mel is married to the notorious lawyer Peet Viljoen, the CEO of Tammy Taylor Nails.

Rhona Erasmus

At the age of 10, Rhona moved with her family from Meyerton to Pretoria. She is the owner of two businesses, Trouvaille Boutique Day Spa and Midstream College Baby House in Midstream Estate, where she resides with her family. Rhona was Heinrich and Renske’s au pair and started her first business (Midstream College Baby House) with their help. She firmly believes you shouldn’t say anything behind someone’s back, that’s why she likes to tell you what she thinks of you – to your face.

Also read :https://sundayworld.co.za/news/entertainment/afrikaans-edition-of-real-housewives-expected-to-be-lit/

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author