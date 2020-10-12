Zoe collapses on set over Rapulana

Generations: The Legacy actress Zoe Mthiyane said she was fired by the producers days after she collapsed on set due to bullying by one of co-star Rapulana Seiphemo’s girlfriends at the SABC1 soapie and emotional fatigue. The details emerged this week.

According to those close to her, the actress has laid the blame for her dismissal at Seiphemo’s door, claiming that she could no longer focus on her work due to depression and bullying by the actor’s girlfriend, who is an admin officer on the popular weekday soapie.

Though her friends claimed that she was put on special leave to focus on her personal issues, other members of the production crew have suggested that the actress was given the boot by the producers of the soapie as they could no longer tolerate the actress’s behaviour.

Generations publicist Nandipha Phansi confirmed the actress’s exit from the second most-watched soapie in the country.

She said: “Zoe is not part of the upcoming season of Generations: The Legacy. Her contract was not renewed.”

She confirmed she was currently not part of the soapie.

“Yes, I am currently on leave, however, I cannot comment further on that,” she said.

But when asked about claims that she collapsed on set, the actress said the incident was informed by emotional fatigue and bullying by some girl who had a relationship with her ex-boyfriend Seiphemo.

Other details believed to have played a major role in the dismissal of Mthiyane included claims that she rocked up on set drunk.

Mthiyane denied that she went to work drunk, saying that the lies were peddled by people who were out to get her.

This information, the sources say, was relayed to producers by Seiphemo’s girlfriend who Mthiyane claims has always had a bone to pick with her because they were dating the same man.

Detailing the incident during which Mthiyane collapsed, one member of the production team said they were shooting numerous scenes as per their schedule when Mthiyane suddenly fainted.

The insider said an ambulance had to be called and she was rushed to the hospital where she was observed.

“The actors work long hours and the working conditions are horrible. Zoe’s body could not take it any more, especially since she was going through a tough time in her personal life,” said the source.

Another source said Mthiyane was also suffering from depression, and being a single mother and working long hours, took a toll on her. But another member of the production team was sympathetic to Mthiyane, saying the actress was a target of some girls at the soapie, who had teamed up with their friend to frustrate her work.

“There is a lot of jealousy and cattiness.

There are three influential ladies who have been ill-treating her and hoping that she would be frustrated and leave the show,” said the source.

Seiphemo read the questions sent to him, but chose not to comment by the time of going to print.

Author



Theo Nyhaba,



Aubrey Mothombeni