From the Cape to the world stage, Lee-ché dances to acclaim

When Lee-ché Janecke stepped onto the stage at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda to accept the 2026 Standard Bank Young Artist Award for Dance, he was deeply touched.

The internationally acclaimed South African choreographer and creative director, who is also known as Litchi Hov, is not a newcomer to the international stage, where for years he has worked with some of the world’s biggest stars, crafting unforgettable performances – and most notably, helping shape the career of Grammy-winning sensation Tyla.

However, receiving one of South Africa’s most prestigious artistic honours resonated differently. “I was absolutely overwhelmed,” Janecke told Sunday World. “I’ve spent most of my career in the commercial world, and I never really thought I needed to tap into this space. But seeing my work on that stage, hearing the standing ovation and feeling that appreciation… it was a full-circle moment.”

For the Cape Town-born creative, whose choreography has become synonymous with South African excellence on the global stage, the Young Artist Award simply means much more than a dance accolade in recognition of years of grafting but the beginning of something even bigger.

“It really feels like a fresh start,” he says. “The journey now has a new beginning.”

As the architect of the movement to Tyla’s music, Janecke’s choreography has taken township dance styles and underground club culture from local dance floors to international award shows and sold-out arenas. Janecke first met Tyla when she was just a 17-year-old artist with a dream to conquer world music charts, at a time when she was still finding her place in the music industry.

“I remember seeing the determination in her eyes,” he recalls. “We’ve been working together ever since, and although she’s grown into a global superstar, she still has that same drive.”

Theirs, he says, is a creative partnership built on trust and talent. The acclaimed choreographer says there is no formula for their creative magic.

“Sometimes we’re in a hotel room listening to music and throwing ideas around. Sometimes we’re on the phone discussing concepts, and other times she trusts me to disappear into my creative process and come back with something groundbreaking.”

Before the fame Janecke credits Cape Town for the foundations of his dance craft but notes that relocating to Johannesburg exposed him to different cultures, communities and rhythms. Immersing himself in Jozi’s underground ballroom scene introduced him to voguing and waacking, with local dance styles such as pantsula and amapiano becoming integral to his artistic identity.

“All of those experiences shaped who I am,” he says. “Whatever the music needs, whether it’s hip-hop, dancehall, amapiano or something completely new, I can draw from those experiences.”

Litchi Hov has a long resume that includes private work and popular television shows. For one, he competed in So You Think You Can Dance SA and gained fame with his dance group, Vintage Cru, on the show Step Up or Step Out and has also been linked to Idols SA.

Although his career has been filled with defining moments, one milestone stands above the rest: earning an MTV Video Music Award nomination for choreography.

“Seeing my name in that category changed something in me,” he says. “It made me realise that these opportunities are possible for African creatives.”

Paying it forward

Even though he has worked on some of the biggest stages in the world, Janecke says that giving South African dancers an opportunity is still his greatest love.

One of his proudest achievements was taking local dancers to perform at the BET Awards alongside some of America’s top talent. “It’s no longer about someone taking our movement and presenting it to the world,” he says. “Now we’re telling our own story.”

He believes Africa is no longer following global trends; it’s setting them. “Right now, we are the reference.”

Ironically, one of the platforms he once viewed with scepticism has become instrumental to his international

success.

“I used to think TikTok was taking away from choreography because suddenly everyone was calling themselves a choreographer,” he laughs.

“But a 15-second dance took me to the world faster than 15 years in South Africa.”

Away from the spotlight, his responsibilities extend far beyond choreography. On performance days, he’s involved in rehearsals, styling decisions, backstage preparations and keeping the team grounded before they walk on stage.

Looking ahead, Janecke hopes to expand into film and creative direction while building a multidisciplinary creative hub where dancers, photographers, stylists and artists can collaborate under one roof.

Yet, when asked about the legacy he wants to leave behind, his answer has little to do with awards or acclaim.

“It’s bigger than me,” he says.

He speaks passionately about mentoring young creatives, sharing knowledge and making time to encourage anyone pursuing a dream.

“I want people to understand how I got here and that they can get there too.”