Hearty winter meals fresh from the KZN midlands

This winter, the team at Granny Mouse Country House & Spa share a dish that carries some of the magic of the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

Even if you are recreating it at home on a cold winter evening, it is a reminder that in the Midlands, the table has always been at the heart of everything.

Slow-cooked pork belly with apple and sage jus, served with creamy parmesan polenta

(Serves 6)

Prep: 20 minutes (plus 4 hours or overnight salting) | Cook: 3 hours

Ingredients:

For the pork belly:

1.5 kg free-range pork belly, skin scored at 1cm intervals

2 tbsp flaked sea salt

1 tbsp fennel seeds, lightly crushed

2 tbsp olive oil

2 onions, roughly chopped

3 garlic cloves, crushed

2 celery stalks, roughly chopped

3 Granny Smith apples — 2 peeled and quartered, 1 thinly sliced for garnish

8 fresh sage leaves, plus extra to garnish

250ml dry white wine

400ml good quality chicken or pork stock

For the apple & sage jus:

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp honey

30g cold unsalted butter, cubed

Salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste

Flaked sea salt, to finish

For the Parmesan polenta:

1.2 litres full cream milk

300g coarse polenta

80g unsalted butter

80g finely grated Parmesan

Salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste

Method:

Salt & dry the pork: Pat the skin of the pork belly completely dry with paper towel (this is the single most important step for achieving proper crackling). Rub the oil, flaked sea salt and fennel seeds generously into the scored skin, working it deep into the cuts. Leave uncovered in the fridge overnight or for at least 4 hours. Remove from the fridge 30 minutes before cooking.

Blast for crackling: Preheat your oven to 220°C. Place the pork belly skin-side up on a rack over a roasting tray. Roast at this high heat for 25 minutes until the skin begins to crackle, blister and turn golden. Do not open the oven during this time.

Slow roast: Reduce the oven temperature to 150°C. Scatter the onions, garlic, celery and quartered apples into the base of the roasting tray beneath the pork. Add the sage leaves, pour over the white wine and stock, and cover the entire tray tightly with foil, leaving the skin exposed above the foil line. Return to the oven and slow-roast for 2.5 hours until the meat is completely tender and yielding.

Rest the pork: Carefully lift the pork onto a board and rest, uncovered, for 20 minutes. This allows the crackling to firm and the juices to redistribute. Do not cover it or the crackling will soften.

Build the apple & sage jus: Pour the roasting tray juices and softened vegetables through a sieve into a saucepan, pressing the apple and vegetables firmly to extract all their flavour. Discard the solids. Bring the liquid to a brisk simmer over medium-high heat and reduce by a third. Stir in the apple cider vinegar and honey, adjusting the balance of sweet and sharp to your liking. Remove from the heat and whisk in the cold butter cube by cube until the jus is glossy and lightly thickened. Season well.

Make the Parmesan polenta: Bring the milk to a gentle simmer in a large, heavy-based saucepan with a generous pinch of salt. Pour in the polenta in a slow, steady stream, whisking constantly to prevent lumps. Reduce heat to low and stir frequently for 35 to 40 minutes until thick, smooth and pulling away from the sides. Stir in the butter and Parmesan, season generously and keep warm.

Plate & serve: Spoon a generous mound of polenta into the centre of each warmed plate. Slice the pork belly into thick portions — each with its own section of crackling — and place on top. Spoon the warm apple and sage jus generously around and over the pork. Garnish with thinly sliced fresh apple and crispy fried sage leaves. Serve immediately.