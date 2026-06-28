Lifestyle

Henry brothers put new shine on minimalism

By Mbalenhle Zuma
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Decorex Cape Town takes place from June 25 to 28 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. The Sandton Convention Centre will play host to Decorex Joburg from July 30 to August 2

Modern designers and manufacturers, twin brothers Jason Joseph and Joshua George Henry, create products that easily qualify as works of art. As the creatives behind the company, theminimalist, they conceptualise and create everything, from tables to lighting fixtures, sculptures and other custom-made pieces, using stainless steel.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • Twin brothers Jason Joseph and Joshua George Henry are designers and manufacturers behind the company theminimalist.
  • They create artistic products including tables, lighting fixtures, sculptures, and custom-made pieces.
  • Their designs predominantly utilize stainless steel as the primary material.
  • Their work blurs the line between functional products and art.
  • The full story is available in the e-edition of Sunday World.

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