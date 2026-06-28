Henry brothers put new shine on minimalism

Modern designers and manufacturers, twin brothers Jason Joseph and Joshua George Henry, create products that easily qualify as works of art. As the creatives behind the company, theminimalist, they conceptualise and create everything, from tables to lighting fixtures, sculptures and other custom-made pieces, using stainless steel.
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- Twin brothers Jason Joseph and Joshua George Henry are designers and manufacturers behind the company theminimalist.
- They create artistic products including tables, lighting fixtures, sculptures, and custom-made pieces.
- Their designs predominantly utilize stainless steel as the primary material.
- Their work blurs the line between functional products and art.
- The full story is available in the e-edition of Sunday World.