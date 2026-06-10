Joburg photographer takes South African stories to London

As South Africa marks Youth Month and celebrates the resilience, creativity and ambition of its young people, a 21-year-old photographer from Gauteng is proving that local stories can resonate far beyond the country’s borders.

Documentary street photographer Thato Setagane has taken a significant step onto the international stage after exhibiting three of his photographs at a prestigious group exhibition hosted by the Arrival Gallery in Fulham, London.

The exhibition, which followed a highly competitive international open call process, showcased works from artists across the globe. Among them were three striking black-and-white photographs by the young South African creative: Where The Light Is: Hope, The Night They Became Silhouettes, and Don’t Stop The Arts.

The images offer intimate snapshots of everyday life in Johannesburg and Pretoria, capturing moments of resilience, connection and humanity often overlooked in the rush of city life.

‘A place and its people’

For Setagane, photography is less about creating spectacle and more about preserving the fleeting moments that define a place and its people.

“Johannesburg is often described as a city of relentless motion,” he says. “But in between the noise are moments of beauty, humanity and connection. Photography allows me to stop time and preserve those moments before they disappear.”

A self-described “wallflower” and quiet observer, Setagane has built his artistic voice through documentary-style storytelling. His lens focuses on ordinary people and spaces, transforming seemingly everyday scenes into powerful reflections of contemporary South African life.

His work challenges viewers to pause, look closer and appreciate the stories unfolding around them.

The international recognition arrives at a particularly meaningful moment for South Africa. Youth Month serves as a reminder of the role young people continue to play in shaping the country’s future, not only through activism and innovation but also through culture and the arts.

Authentic South African narratives

By exhibiting internationally, Setagane is helping introduce global audiences to authentic South African narratives while contributing to the growing visibility of African visual storytelling on the world stage.

His achievement also highlights the importance of creating platforms for emerging creatives whose perspectives often bring fresh and necessary conversations to the forefront.

At a time when South African artists are increasingly finding audiences beyond the continent, Setagane’s success stands as a testament to the wealth of talent emerging from the country’s youth.

As his photographs hang in a London gallery, they carry with them more than artistic merit. They tell stories of South African streets, communities and everyday lives, stories that continue to find meaning and connection across borders.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content