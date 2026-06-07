Mhlungu out to redefine Durban July luxury

As the Hollywoodbets Durban July weekend approaches, The Ascots Africa hospitality platform is generating excitement for revellers seeking a luxury lifestyle experience.

Despite being a newcomer to the popular annual gathering, the group aims to introduce an international experience that remains faithful to the event’s African roots.

The premium hospitality and entertainment platform is the brainchild of entrepreneur and Aline Media Group founder Sibo Mhlungu.

“The Ascots Africa is inspired largely by the Royal Ascot in London. I have always been drawn to equestrian sports and the culture around racing and I wanted to blend that with an African undertone while celebrating our culture and urban music,” Mhlungu told Sunday World.

Rather than simply creating another Durban July party, he said, the vision was to build a premium cultural platform that combined music, fashion, food, hospitality and tourism into a single experience.

“Over time, that vision has evolved into something bigger: a long-term investment in Durban’s creative economy, its young people and its position as an international destination.”

The event boasts an impressive line-up led by American stars Bryson Tiller, Masego and Swae Lee, alongside some of South Africa’s most celebrated performers, including Cassper Nyovest, Shekhinah, Elaine and Tresor.

Mhlungu said the international acts were carefully selected to complement the atmosphere and audience the Ascots hoped to attract. “Bryson brings R&B and emotion, Masego brings musicianship and sophistication and Swae Lee brings energy and global pop appeal. Together, they create the balance we want for The Ascots: stylish, premium, youthful and internationally relevant,” he said.

Mhlungu insisted that local artists remained central to the event’s identity. “You cannot build a world-class South African experience without South African excellence at the centre. Cassper, Shekhinah, Elaine and Tresor are not supportive acts in spirit; they are part of the identity of the event. This platform must showcase our talent alongside the world’s best.”

Beyond the music, The Ascots promise a carefully curated experience featuring luxury hospitality areas, fashion moments, premium dining and immersive entertainment.

“The Ascots is not just a marquee or a hospitality village. It is designed as a full journey, from arrival to the final act. The focus is on detail, comfort, service, safety, food, music, design and ambience.

“Luxury, for me, is not only about price. It is about making people feel looked after.”

Mhlungu said modern luxury consumers were increasingly looking for experiences rather than exclusivity alone.

“Consumers are looking for meaning, quality and ease. They want to feel immersed, not simply entertained. They want great food, great music, beautiful spaces, seamless service and an experience they can remember.”

Mhlungu sees the event as an opportunity to contribute to Durban’s economy by driving tourism and creating employment opportunities.

“The bigger objective is economic impact. Entertainment-driven tourism creates movement across hotels, restaurants, transportation, production, fashion, media and security. It creates jobs and opportunities, particularly for young black people.”

Having built successful events in Johannesburg and Cape Town, Mhlungu said that bringing a project of this scale to Durban carried personal significance.

“I was born in Durban and have always felt a deep responsibility to contribute to the city that shaped me. The Ascots was created to elevate hospitality, lifestyle and entertainment in Durban and KwaZulu-Natal, while proving that Durban can host world-class experiences at the highest level.”