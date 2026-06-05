Soccer fans offered relief from exchange rate pressure ahead of busy travel season

As thousands of soccer fans prepare to travel to North America this June, many will be confronted by a challenge that has little to do with what happens on the pitch: the cost of spending abroad.

To help ease the impact of unfavourable exchange rates, Heineken has announced the return of its Bar de Change initiative, which allows travellers from South Africa and Nigeria to purchase Heineken beers at local prices before departure and redeem them at participating venues in the US and Mexico.

The activation will run from June 4 to 8 June at OR Tambo International Airport, Cape Town International Airport and Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

Strong consumer interest

The initiative was first introduced during the Easter travel period and has now been expanded following strong consumer interest. It comes ahead of what is expected to be one of the busiest international football travel seasons in recent years, with supporters expected to flock to North America for major football events.

For many travellers, the costs associated with flights, accommodation and transport are carefully planned months in advance. However, once they arrive at their destination, exchange rates can significantly increase the cost of everyday social experiences, from post-match celebrations to meeting friends for a drink.

Lock in beer prices before leaving home

According to Heineken, Bar de Change was created to help travellers avoid some of those additional costs by allowing them to lock in local beer prices before leaving home.

“This is set to be one of the biggest international travel periods football fans have seen in years, but it’s also likely to be one of the most expensive,” said Alex Drake.

“For South Africans and Nigerians, the reality is that exchange rates can influence everything from the bars you choose to visit to whether you stay for one more round with friends.”

Removing exchange barriers

Drake said the initiative was designed to remove some of those barriers and make it easier for travellers to enjoy social moments while abroad.

Following the positive response to the first activation at OR Tambo International Airport, Heineken expanded the initiative to Cape Town and Lagos, giving more travellers access to the programme.

Heineken purchases made through Bar de Change can be redeemed at participating partner venues across selected cities in the United States and Mexico, including Atlanta, Mexico City and Monterrey.

While the initiative centres on beer, Heineken says the broader objective is to help preserve the social experiences that often make international travel memorable. From post-match celebrations and reunions with friends to spontaneous conversations with fellow supporters, the company believes exchange rates should not determine how people experience their journeys.

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