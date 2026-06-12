Tyla dazzles World Cup stage from Mexico to LA

Music sensation Tyla flew the South African flag high, performing Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika ahead of Bafana Bafana’s 2026 World Cup opening match against Mexico on Thursday.

Backed by the Mzansi Youth Choir, the 24-year-old superstar, whose full name is Tyla Laura Seethal, donned a dress bearing South Africa’s flag colours at the widely watched opening ceremony at the Estadio Azteca.

“I just sang my country’s national anthem with the Mzansi Youth Choir at the Fifa World Cup… I feel so blessed having shared this moment with such special vocalists,” she wrote on Instagram after the historic performance.

The 24-year-old even had her nails painted in South African flag colours.

‘Oh cameraman, when we catch you’

Our gripe as a country is with the unidentified cameraman who showed us only a 3-second side profile of the Water hitmaker. Tyla joked on social media: “Guys, please tell me why there was only a glimpse?”

She later took to Instagram to show the world her full outfit.

Tyla to perform again in LA

Luckily, the World Cup has not seen the last of Tyla. On Friday, 12 June, she is is set to grace the stage again in Los Angeles for the US opening, joining the likes of Katy Perry, Lisa and Anitta on the ceremony line-up.

This on the back of Game Time – a song by Tyla and American rapper Future, which is part of the official FIFA World Cup 2026 album.

Read more: Music sensation Tyla continues prolific run as she bags another Grammy

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