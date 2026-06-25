Why weight-loss injections are not a substitute for good nutrition

The rise of injectable weight-loss medications has transformed the conversation around obesity and metabolic health. Many people celebrate the reduced appetite and rapid weight loss these treatments often bring, but health experts warn that eating less does not automatically mean eating better.

While appetite suppression can help people lose weight, it can also mask nutritional deficiencies developing beneath the surface. Reduced food intake may leave the body short of essential nutrients, protein, fibre and hydration needed to maintain muscle mass, energy levels and overall wellbeing.

Patients need guidance

According to Dr Gerhard Vosloo, founder and head consulting practitioner at Dr GL Vosloo Medical Practice, managed by BioWell, nutrition remains a critical part of any successful weight-management journey.

“Appetite suppression changes the amount a patient can comfortably eat, which means treatment has to become more precise,” says Vosloo. “Patients need guidance on what to eat, when to eat and how to respond if their appetite drops too much. Medical supervision is essential because treatment does not end when hunger decreases.”

Many modern weight-loss medications, including glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) therapies, work by targeting the body’s appetite-regulation pathways. They reduce hunger signals and help people feel fuller for longer, making it easier to consume fewer calories.

Vosloo explains, however, that this shift can fundamentally change a person’s eating habits.

“Once the constant thoughts about food begin to fade, patients can no longer rely solely on hunger as a signal to eat. Structured meal planning becomes increasingly important because appetite is no longer driving food choices.”

As a result, healthcare professionals often encourage patients to adopt planned eating habits rather than waiting until they feel hungry.

Five nutrition habits to prioritise

Experts say that maintaining good nutrition while using weight-loss medication requires intentional choices.

1. Make protein a priority

With fewer opportunities to eat throughout the day, every meal counts. Protein-rich foods help preserve muscle mass during weight loss and should be included in meals whenever possible.

2. Don’t neglect fibre

Smaller portions can mean less fibre intake, which may contribute to digestive issues such as constipation. Including fibre-rich foods like vegetables, fruit, legumes and whole grains can help support gut health.

3. Focus on nutrient-dense foods

When appetite is reduced, food quality becomes even more important. Choosing a variety of nutrient-rich foods helps ensure the body receives the vitamins and minerals it needs to function optimally.

4. Create a routine

Since hunger may no longer be a reliable cue, setting regular meal and hydration schedules can help maintain consistent nutrition and energy levels.

5. Stay connected with your healthcare provider

Regular follow-up appointments allow healthcare professionals to monitor changes in appetite, energy, digestion and overall health, making adjustments to treatment when necessary.

While weight-loss injections can be valuable tools for suitable patients, Vosloo emphasises that they are not a shortcut to long-term health.

“Nutrition and exercise remain the foundation of every successful weight and metabolic management programme,” he says. “Medication can support the process, but it cannot replace the lifestyle habits that ultimately determine whether the results will last.”

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