Apple’s more affordable iPhone 17e arrives in SA

Apple’s latest smartphone, the iPhone 17e, has landed in South Africa. It offers consumers a more affordable entry point into the iPhone ecosystem.

The device is available through iStore, Africa’s first and only Apple Premium Partner. Prices start from R14 599, or from R7 099 when customers trade in an eligible iPhone through the retailer’s trade-in programme.

Positioned as a value-focused addition to Apple’s smartphone lineup, the iPhone 17e is aimed at consumers looking to upgrade their devices while keeping costs lower than traditional flagship models.

Trade-in programme makes iPhone more affordable

iStore says its trade-in programme offers some of the highest trade-in values in the country, helping to reduce the cost of upgrading to the new handset.

For example, customers trading in an iPhone 13 (256GB) can reduce the price of the iPhone 17e 256GB to R7 099, while those trading in an iPhone 12 (256GB) can purchase the device for R8 799.

Customers opting for the higher-storage iPhone 17e 512GB model can pay R11 999 when trading in an iPhone 13 or R13 699 when trading in an iPhone 12.

All major networks stock the iPhone 17e

iStore adds that customers trading in their current iPhone can receive cash directly into their bank account, making the upgrade to the new device more affordable.

The iPhone 17e is also available through South Africa’s major cellular networks, including Vodacom, MTN, Telkom and Cell C, with upgrades completed through iStore’s platform and delivered directly to customers.

The iPhone 17e comes with iCare Plus, a protection package valued at R1 999. It offers an additional year of warranty, screen repair cover and a guaranteed buy-back value, helping protect the device and maintain its future trade-in value.

Fiercely competitive local smartphone market

The iPhone 17e enters a fiercely competitive local smartphone market, where Apple faces strong rivalry from Samsung’s Galaxy S series, Huawei’s P and Mate series, Oppo’s Reno smartphones as well as premium devices from brands such as Xiaomi and Honor.

Despite this rivalry, Apple continues to enjoy strong brand loyalty locally, with many consumers drawn to its ecosystem of devices, software and services.

