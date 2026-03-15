Driven: Toyota’s Land Cruiser Prado challenges premium SUV market

I recently spent a week living with the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado VX-L, courtesy of Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM).

My first encounter with the latest-generation Prado was in July 2024 when TSAM hosted the national media launch in Mozambique. At that stage the line-up consisted of only two derivatives, the Prado 2.8GD TX and the 2.8GD VX-R, both powered by Toyota’s familiar turbo-diesel engine.

Toyota has now expanded the range with the VX-L derivative, also powered by the 2.8-litre 1GD-FTV four-cylinder turbo- diesel delivering 150kW of power and 500Nm of torque.

Power is sent to all four wheels through a full-time all-wheel-drive system and an eight-speed automatic transmission, giving the big SUV strong off-road traction while remaining

composed on tar.

The VX-L was available in the previous-generation Prado and returns as a high-grade derivative aimed at buyers who want the Prado’s legendary toughness but with a stronger focus on comfort and refinement.

Key features that distinguish it include adaptive variable suspension, additional drive modes such as Sport S+, Comfort and Custom, paddle shifters and a 14-speaker JBL sound system.

My test vehicle wore Avant-Garde Bronze Metallic paint and rode on black 20-inch Dunlop all-terrain wheels. From certain angles, its squared-off stance and bold grille make it look like a close cousin of the Lexus GX, which shares the same rugged design DNA.

I drove the VX-L across a mix of environments, from city traffic to long highway stretches and dusty farm roads. One trip took me to Potchefstroom in North West and through the farming areas around Carletonville. On gravel roads the Prado felt planted and confidence-inspiring, encouraging me to keep moving forward with reassuring authority.

Toyota claims fuel consumption of 7.9 litres per 100 km, although during my time with the vehicle, I recorded figures between 9.2 and 10.2 litres per 100 km. The Prado does feel large and slightly heavy through tighter corners, but the electric power steering is light and responsive, making everyday driving easier than you might expect.

Inside, the VX-L offers a cabin designed with families in mind. There is a large 12.3-inch infotainment screen, electrically operated third-row seats, and even a refrigerated centre console, reminiscent of the Land Rover Defender. Cream-white leather upholstery and neatly stitched door trims add a sense of occasion, although families with young children might prefer darker interior colours.

Having spent proper time with the VX-L, it becomes clear why Toyota has expanded the Prado line-up. The VX-R remains the choice for traditional Land Cruiser buyers who prioritise rugged capability, durability, and serious off-road adventures.

The VX-L, however, is tailored for customers who spend most of their time on tar and in urban environments. It places greater emphasis on ride comfort, technology and visual sophistication while still retaining the go-anywhere spirit that has defined the Prado’s nameplate for decades.

With close to 10 000 units sold locally since 2024, the Prado continues to command strong demand. The VX-L should further strengthen its appeal against rivals such as the Land Rover

Defender, Ford Everest, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ineos Grenadier.

Even buyers considering premium SUVs such as the BMW X5, Audi Q7, or Mercedes-Benz GLE may appreciate the Prado’s fair blend of luxury, durability, and true off-road pedigree.

After a week behind the wheel, the VX-L proves that comfort and capability can coexist in a single, unmistakably Land Cruiser package. Pricing starts from R1 513 300 for the VX-L and includes a 9-service/90 000 km service plan and a 3-year/100 000km

warranty.