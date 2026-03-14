Ferrari opens pre-orders for new Amalfi Spider in SA

Italian supercar maker Ferrari has begun accepting pre-orders in South Africa for its latest open-top grand tourer, the Ferrari Amalfi Spider. This marks the arrival of a striking new addition to the brand’s luxury performance line-up.

While Ferrari has confirmed that South Africa customers can already place orders, local pricing has not yet been announced.

Designed by the Ferrari Design Studio under the direction of Flavio Manzoni, the Amalfi Spider is a 2+ convertible that blends Ferrari’s sporting heritage with open-air grand touring.

Dual-cockpit layout

The car features a sleek silhouette and a fabric soft top engineered to preserve the elegant proportions of the coupé version. The roof can be opened in just 13.5 seconds at speeds of up to 60km/h, allowing drivers to transition quickly from coupe-like refinement to an open-top driving experience.

Ferrari says the new model introduces a distinctive colour called Rosso Tramonto, inspired by the dramatic sunsets along Italy’s Amalfi Coast. The shade adds to Ferrari’s iconic palette of reds while emphasising the sculpted lines of the car.

Inside, the Amalfi Spider adopts a dual-cockpit layout designed to create a sense of connection between driver and passenger. A minimalist dashboard houses three digital displays, including a 15.6-inch instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch central touchscreen and an 8.8-inch passenger display. This allows the passenger to monitor performance data such as engine revs and G-forces.

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 engine

Connectivity features include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, wireless smartphone charging, and the MyFerrari Connect system, which allows owners to monitor their vehicle remotely through a mobile app.

Power comes from Ferrari’s latest evolution of its award-winning 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, producing 640 horsepower and revving to 7,600rpm. The engine is paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission first introduced on the SF90 Stradale and further refined for smoother gear changes and improved performance.

Active rear wing with three aerodynamic configurations

Ferrari has also focused heavily on aerodynamics and vehicle dynamics. The Amalfi Spider features an active rear wing with three aerodynamic configurations designed to balance downforce and drag, while advanced systems such as brake-by-wire technology and Ferrari’s Side Slip Control help deliver precise handling.

The car rides on 20-inch wheels with tyres developed specifically for the model in partnership with Pirelli, Goodyear and Bridgestone.

Local pricing not yet available

Ferrari will also offer its seven-year Genuine Maintenance programme with the Amalfi Spider, covering scheduled servicing for the first seven years of ownership.

With pre-orders now open, South African Ferrari enthusiasts will be able to secure one of the marque’s newest open-top models. Official local pricing will only be revealed closer to the car’s arrival.

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