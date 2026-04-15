Isuzu hits production milestone as demand for bakkies and trucks grows

Isuzu Motors South Africa (IMSAf) has reached a significant production milestone, underlining the continued strength of the local automotive manufacturing sector and growing demand for commercial vehicles across the continent.

As the company’s production shift ended on March 31 2026, IMSAf confirmed a 21% year-on-year increase in production volumes for both its popular Isuzu D-MAX bakkie and truck range. More than 27,400 D-MAX units and over 3,800 trucks rolled off the production line during the financial year.

Steady growth trajectory

The achievement reflects more than just a short-term spike in demand. Instead, it signals a steady and sustained growth trajectory for the brand, driven by long-standing customer trust and consistent market performance.

IMSAf has also retained its position as South Africa’s leading medium- and heavy-commercial vehicle brand for the 13th consecutive year — a feat that highlights its dominance in a segment critical to the country’s logistics, construction and broader economic activity.

Industry observers note that bakkies such as the Isuzu D-MAX continue to compete in a fiercely contested segment alongside rivals like the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, VW Amarok, GWM P-Series and Nissan Navara, all of which play a key role in both private and fleet markets.

Focus on quality and reliability

According to the company, the milestone is rooted in a disciplined, long-term approach to manufacturing – one that prioritises quality and reliability over rapid expansion. By aligning production volumes closely with actual market demand, IMSAf has managed to scale operations without compromising its reputation.

“Records are built on more than just machinery and equipment; they are built on the discipline of our people and the loyalty of our customers across the continent,” said Dominic Rimmer, executive vice-president for manufacturing and product engineering at IMSAf.

He added that each vehicle produced represents a commitment to customers who rely on Isuzu products to power their businesses and livelihoods.

Mutual growth philosophy

The company’s approach is anchored in its “Mutual Growth” philosophy, which focuses on shared value creation between employees, partners and the communities it serves.

As South Africa continues to position itself as a key automotive manufacturing hub for Africa, IMSAf’s latest milestone reinforces confidence in the sector’s resilience. It also highlights the important role local production plays in supporting economic growth, job creation and regional trade.

Looking ahead, Isuzu says it will continue building on this momentum, with a focus on sustainable growth and maintaining its standing as a trusted partner in the commercial vehicle space.

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